Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Unnamed juvenile, 12, Oneonta, Feb. 1, unlawful possession of a weapon by person under 16.
Melessia A. Scott, 37, Oneonta, Feb. 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jason Roldan, 28, Oneonta, Feb. 3, first-degree sexual abuse.
Martin W. Planty, Jr., 40, Oneonta, Feb. 4, trespassing.
Jonathan M. Menhennet, 48, Oneonta, Feb. 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Andrew M. Sweet, 34, Oneonta, Feb. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Melessia A. Scott, 37, Oneonta, Feb. 6, second-degree harassment.
Joseph Clark, 34, Oneonta, Feb. 7, petit larceny and third-degree criminal tampering.
Jamie L. Kadle, 27, Schenectady, Feb. 9, littering.
John R. Smith, 74, Maryland, second-degree obstruction of government administration and disorderly conduct.
Joseph E. Misuraca, 18, Seaford, Feb. 10, third-degree assault.
Lisa M. Murphy, 62, Oneonta, Feb. 10, noise ordinance violation.
Unnamed juvenile, 14, Oneonta, Feb. 10, aggravated harassment.
Joseph R. Walley, 37, Oneonta, Feb. 10, second-degree burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt.
Justin Meza, 19, Niverville, Feb. 11, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to yield.
Elijah G. Vergari, 29, Oneonta, Feb. 12, third-degree robbery.
Trevor D. Sieger, 19, Oneonta, Feb. 14, third-degree grand larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Randy L. Condon, 36, Sidney, Feb. 5, petit larceny.
Joel J. Torres, 31, Amsterdam, Feb. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Abraham J. Hannafan, 30, Truxton, Feb. 5, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Phoebe Demouth, 40, New Berlin, Feb. 8, endangering the welfare of a child.
William C. Kaiser, 33, Otego, Feb. 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Mamadou S. Barry, 19, Brooklyn, Feb. 11, petit larceny.
Charles O. Hall, 33, Edmeston, Feb. 12, second-degree burglary.
Joshua R. Condon, 40, Hartwick, Feb. 13, two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.
Jessica F. Bresee, 34, Hartwick, Feb. 14, two counts of criminal facilitation.
Jacob S. Fisher, 20, East Meredith, Feb. 17, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Julie Putnam, 49, New Berlin, Feb. 18, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief-preventing an emergency call and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Dylan C. Webster, 21, Feb. 19, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brittany Cloutier, 32, Butternuts, Jan. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and improper u-turn.
Steven G. Keach, 29, Milford, Jan. 27, second and third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Scott P. Potter, 41, West Edmeston, Feb. 3, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no/inadequate headlights.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jonathan D. McManus, 42, Cherry Valley, Feb. 5, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Tyler A. Rose, 25, West Winfield, Feb. 7, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.
Warren A. McKee, 31, Richfield Springs, Feb. 16, first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.
Tyler W. Seamon, 34, Richfield Springs, Feb. 16, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree falsely reporting an emergency.
Francesca K. Lorusso, 26, Hartwick, Feb. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Michael B. Andre, 26, Chichester, Feb. 5, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jeremiah A. Clark, 40, Grand Gorge, Feb. 18, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
WALTON POLICE
Frank A. Cagnina, 36, Walton, Jan. 14, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Stacy L. Vertucci, 32, Walton, Jan. 14, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, false written statement and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
Youth, 15, Walton, Jan. 19, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree felony rape, third-degree aggravated sex abuse, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Brennan DelBalso, 22, Walton, Jan. 26, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on highway and speed in zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.