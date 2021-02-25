Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Donald A. Kern, 31, Walton, Jan. 23, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no inspection certificate.
Manuel Fernandez, 74, Hamden, Jan. 25, petit larceny.
Leon G. Grizzard, 39, South Kortright, Feb. 1, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and seat belt violation.
David J. Chairvolotti, 23, South Kortright, Feb. 1, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree impersonation, disorderly conduct and seat belt violation.
Jason A. Coffey, 23, Walton, Feb. 2, arrest warrant.
Jason A. Coffey, 23, Walton, Feb. 4, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Lee Tricarico, 22, Shirley, Feb. 5, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding violation.
Nikita M. Kingsbury, 34, Hobart, Feb. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
James L. Clark Jr., 38, Hobart, Feb. 8, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and illegal signal.
Jeffrey M. Robinson, 26, Walton, Feb. 13, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jason L. Wheeler, 39, Sherburne, Feb. 13, arrest warrant.
Eric R. Kroll, 58, Walton, Feb. 17, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, license plate violation and failure to stop before entering roadway.
Austin T. Wright, 20, Hamden, Feb. 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and speed in zone.
