Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Alicia M. Desilva, 21, Franklin, Jan. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jesse J. Stanhope, 28, Worcester, Jan. 21, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Karista Unell, 37, Jordanville, Jan. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Thomas A. Niznik, 46, Richfield Springs, Jan. 16, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Rebecca L. Flansburg, 27, Herkimer, Jan. 17, two counts first-degree criminal contempt.
Zachary D. Talbot, 23, Burlington Flats, Jan. 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of marijuana in an amount greater than eight ounces.
Youth, 16, Richfield Springs, Jan. 25, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in an amount greater than $3,000.
Christopher F. Ahlers, 43, Cherry Valley, Jan. 26, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
