Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael P. Royea, 42, Cobleskill, Feb. 2, third-degree assault.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Ashley A. Hathaway, 42, Deposit, Feb. 2, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree grand larceny-credit card.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Mark A. Houghtaling, 34, Utica, Feb. 2, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-vehicle except motorcycle.
Frances J. Houghtaling, 28, Utica, Feb. 2, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-vehicle except motorcycle.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Gregory E. Angelos, 60, Schenevus, Feb. 1, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Johnathon N. Brezinsky, 26, Sidney, Feb. 1, petit larceny.
Raelena Patterson, 25, Unadilla, Feb. 1, petit larceny.
Raymond Worman, 25, Maryland, Feb. 1, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Dylan J. Pass, 20, Endicott, Jan. 31, unlawful publication of an intimate image and second-degree aggravated harassment.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Joseph J. Woishnis, 65, South Kortright, Jan. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Albert J. Knobelauch, 32, Stamford, Jan 21, petit larceny.
Riona N. Prietz, 24, Delhi, Jan. 29, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
Danny A. Baldwin, 61, Cherry Valley, Feb. 2, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
WALTON POLICE
Donald A. Kern, 32, Sidney, Jan. 11, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Dakota R. Mann, 20, Walton, Jan. 14, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.