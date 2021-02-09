Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Youth, 9, Long Eddy, Feb. 2, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Francisco R. Rodriguez, 28, Starlight, Pennsylvania; Feb. 7, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Diana E. Leduc, 72, Margaretville, Feb. 5, petit larceny, three counts fourth-degree grand larceny of a credit card.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Steven L. Althiser, 56, Milford, Jan. 26, second-degree harassment and petit larceny.
Donald R. Zoll, 34, Pittsfield, Jan. 31, second-degree criminal contempt.
Schuyler M. Schmidt, 29, Pittsfield, Feb. 1, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kaylee Croft, 25, Hartwick, Feb. 5, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and trespass.
Craig A. Wert, 61, Sidney, Feb. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration and no inspection.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Justin M. Lopez, 36, Richfield, Feb. 4, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Edward W. Burrell, 20, Johnson City, Jan. 12, petit larceny.
Christopher L. Knapp, 37, Windsor, Jan. 21, fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000.
