Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Angel D. Santana, 20, Cobleskill, Feb. 9, petit larceny.
Patrick D. Volpe, 38, Gilboa, Feb. 14, two counts second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Adrianna C. Burlison, 23, Norwich, Feb. 5, first-degree promoting prison contraband.
Chelsey A. Hendricks, 26, Plymouth, Feb. 7, second and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jeffery M. Robinson 26, Sidney Center, Feb. 5, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Anthony S. Anastasio, 37, Walton, Feb. 6, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jose Hernandez, 57, Bronx, Feb. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to signal a turn.
Victor L. Passela, 61, Arkville, Feb. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration and no insurance.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Duane H. Lewis, North Clarendon, 47, Feb. 10, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
GREENE TROOPERS
Jacob J. Sharot, 28, Harpursville, Feb. 12, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Eric M. Hall, 45, Roxbury, Feb. 12, three counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Carl M. Voorhis-Cook, 30, Sherburne, Feb. 13, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Cody A. McCrady, 29, Chenango Forks, Feb. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
David C. Anderson, 44, Oxford, Feb. 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Gene A. Keach, 25, Milford, Feb. 9, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Jeffrey M. Robinson, 26, Walton, Feb. 13, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Brandy J. Able, 38, Abbeville, South Carolina; Feb, 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda N. Roman, 33, Laurens, South Carolina; Feb. 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Damion Archibald Whitehill, 22, Otego, Jan. 31, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Brandon S. Hilts, 28, Roseboom, Jan. 31, driving while intoxicated, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.
Leon G. Marriott, 38, Waterville, Feb. 7, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jason M. Katalinas, 34, Unadilla, Feb. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle and without an interlock device.
Donald J. Vanderhoef, 44, Morris, Feb. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected and uninsured vehicle with no/improper plates, and a forged/mutilated inspection sticker.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Henry A. Fernandez, 71, Schenectady, Feb. 11, fourth-degree stalking, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jason M. Bristol, 38, Turin, Feb. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Stephen J. Miller, 41, Mechanicville, Jan. 25, first-degree criminal contempt.
Justin J. Cirigliano, 26, Bainbridge, Jan. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel J. Racquet, 44, Unadilla, Jan. 28, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Brianna S. Wubbenhorst, 27, Unadilla, Jan. 27, petit larceny.
Isaac M. Melendez, 36, Afton, Feb, 11, endangering the welfare of a child.
Cedo Kolic, 45, Butternuts, Feb. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - three or more prior suspensions.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Steven R. Burnside, 49, Oneonta, Jan. 7, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 14, Stamford, Jan. 25, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Shawn Wright, 38, Guilford, Feb. 11, false personation.
Natasha Gousse, 42, Utica, Feb. 13, false personation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
