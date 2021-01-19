Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Rebecca L. Flansburg, 27, Ilion, Jan. 8, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
Andrew C. Sheppard, 32, Burlington Flats, Dec. 18, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Alexander D. Linnaberry, 23, Unadilla, Jan. 7, computer trespassing to commit a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree identity theft to obtain goods, filing a false written statement.
