Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Rachel M. Corsi, 36, Worcester, Jan. 11, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Joshua M. Farrance, 34, Rock Island, Illinois, Jan. 14, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Matthew J. Lewis, 30, New Milford, Pennsylvania, Jan. 15, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Cody J. Zlock, 31, Windsor, Jan. 17, second-degree aggravated harassment-threat.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Bryan Cosma, 50, Walton, Jan. 10, illegal discharge of a crossbow.

Michael Laureanti, 30, Delhi, Jan. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Christopher M. Fuller, 27, New Berlin, Jan. 5, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Robert W. Blanchard, 35, Guilford, Jan. 9, criminal obstruction of breathing.

Robert M. Demuth, 41, Oxford, Jan. 12, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video