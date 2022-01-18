Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Rachel M. Corsi, 36, Worcester, Jan. 11, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Joshua M. Farrance, 34, Rock Island, Illinois, Jan. 14, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Matthew J. Lewis, 30, New Milford, Pennsylvania, Jan. 15, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Cody J. Zlock, 31, Windsor, Jan. 17, second-degree aggravated harassment-threat.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Bryan Cosma, 50, Walton, Jan. 10, illegal discharge of a crossbow.
Michael Laureanti, 30, Delhi, Jan. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Christopher M. Fuller, 27, New Berlin, Jan. 5, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Robert W. Blanchard, 35, Guilford, Jan. 9, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Robert M. Demuth, 41, Oxford, Jan. 12, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
