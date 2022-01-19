Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Richard M. Foster, 48, Margaretville, Jan. 16, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kaitlyn R. Woodruff, 19, Oxford, Jan. 13, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without owner consent.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jory M. Peterson, 37, Washington, Pennsylvania, Jan. 9, third-degree criminal tampering, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Jeremie G. Hoyt, 42, Oneonta, Jan. 11, sexual conduct against a child less than 13.
Ashley R. Levine, 32, Maryland, Jan. 13, second-degree contempt.
Domenick M. Lepera, 30, Jan. 15, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Todd M. Jorgensen, 39, New Berlin, Jan. 16, first-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brandon D. Curtis, 35, Hubbardsville, Dec. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,operating without an interlock device, speed in zone and no/insufficient tail lamp.
Gilbert C. Ramos, 55, Edmeston, Jan. 3, operating an uninspected vehicle without a license, operating without an interlock device and disobeying a traffic control device.
P.R. Weatherspoon, 29, Rochester, Jan. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
A 13-year-old male, Stamford, Jan. 8, second-degree menacing with a weapon and criminal mischief-intent to damage property.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Kristina A. Lafreniere, 37, West Winfield, Jan. 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and suspended registration.
Ricky VanDyke, 52, Milford, Jan. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Mark Benton, 23, Unadilla, Jan. 5, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Hollyann Longcor, 32, Mt. Upton, Jan. 6, second-degree menacing-weapon and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Dana Britton, 42, Sidney, Nov. 15, petit larceny.
WALTON POLICE
Jarett L. Griffin, 21, Walton, Jan. 1, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving, speed not prudent and failure to keep right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.