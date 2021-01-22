Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Sheba N. Flood, 29, Albany, Jan. 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle, three counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Robert N. Lewis, 44, Bronx, Jan.12, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with 10 or more prior suspensions.
GREENE TROOPERS
Benjamin M. Mowers, 28, Plymouth, Jan. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
David J. Chairvolotti, 23, South Kortright, Jan. 13, petit larceny, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Drew D. Sylvester, 28, East Meredith, Jan. 13, petit larceny.
Chad M. Ostrander, 36, Oneonta, Jan. 14, fourth-degree grand larceny of a credit card, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - credit card.
Amy R. Ostrander, 36, Oneonta, Jan. 14, fourth-degree grand larceny of a credit card, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - credit card.
Youth, 18, Margaretville, Jan. 15, two counts second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment.
Jeremiah O. Burke, 23, Margaretville, two counts second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment.
Ethan A. Mercurio, Santa Monica, California; two counts second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment.
Manuel Castillo, 55, Arkville, Jan. 17, second-degree criminal trespass.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Glenn B. Kluge, 41, Greene, Jan. 15, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ronald N. Roof, 51, Franklin, Jan. 12, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000.
Randi Lee Reed, 37, Oneonta, Jan. 13, petit larceny.
Amy M. Visser, 30, Oneonta, Jan. 16, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Quamel Gresham, 25, Schenectady, Jan. 17, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Bryan K. Currier, 40, Worcester, Dec. 26, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely, driving on road shoulder and other traffic violations.
Robert W. White, 27, Worcester, Jan. 4, petit larceny.
Yolanda Park, 58, Cooperstown, Jan. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating uninspected vehicle.
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Oneonta, Jan. 9, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Nathanial A. Looman, 23, Richfield, Jan. 11, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Isaiah Z. Senchyshyn, 21, Otsego, Jan. 13, second-degree criminal mischief.
Stephanie N. Wormuth, 25, Binghamton, Jan. 14, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Gary W. McCoy, 61, West Winfield, Jan. 14, third-degree grand larceny.
