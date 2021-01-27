Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Dustin J. Coffey, 19, Walton, Dec. 25, reckless driving, speed in zone, failure to keep right, failure to obey officer and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Leah B. Bowen, 32, Delhi, Dec. 29, first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs and no/inadequate plate lamp.
Terriann Connolly, 35, Walton, Jan. 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert A. Smith, 40, Walton, Jan. 2, first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs, fourth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, speed in zone and license plate violation.
