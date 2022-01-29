Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
David M. Winans, 41, Afton, Jan. 20, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Audrey R. Criscitello, 34, Bainbridge, Jan. 22, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Harry J. Robinson, 52, Unadilla, Jan. 23, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.