Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Timothy Schneck, 40, Canajoharie, Dec. 24, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Jaime R. Kahl, 39, Albany, Dec. 20, petit larceny.
Daniel J. Leith, 35, Middleburgh, Dec. 30, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Pearl Yazzie, 23, Middlegurgh, Dec. 30, second-degree criminal contempt-disobey court order.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Patrick Stanton, 47, Deposit, Dec. 10, arrest warrant.
Jake Vanwagner, 24, Hobart, Dec. 21, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed.
Karen Bright-Ackerman, 59, Kortright, Dec. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and failure to keep right.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Douglas L. Roys, 68, Nineveh, Dec. 28, fourth-degree criminal mischief-prevent emergency call and second-degree criminal contempt.
John J. Lafrenier, 53, Hancock, Dec. 30, first-degree criminal contempt.
Brian J. Mills, 37, Deposit, Dec. 30, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Eric Estrada, 26, South Kortright, Dec. 23, second-degree menacing and resisting arrest.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Charles J. Richter, 46, Bainbridge, Dec. 30, second-degree criminal contempt.
Christina M. Harrison, 44, Norwich, Dec. 30, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Jo A. Whitmarsh, 47, McDonough, Dec. 31, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jonathan R. Sanchez, 42, Meridale, Dec. 25, torture/injure/not feed animals, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief-prevent emergency call.
August E. White, 42, New Berlin, Dec. 25, false personation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with more than three suspensions.
