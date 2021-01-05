Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Alfred R. Silvestri, 55, Melville, Nov. 22, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and speed in zone.
Christopher J. Ebert, 41, East Branch, Nov. 23, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Donald A. Kern, 31, Walton, Dec. 1, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and no plate lamp.
Benjamin Burstein, 44, Bronx, Dec. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and speed in zone.
Nathaniel Milan, 46, Bronx, Dec. 6, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Paul J. Weeden, 38, Livingston Manor, Dec. 7, fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Robert E. Sleys, 55, Utica, Dec. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
William D. Sgueglia, 43, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Dec. 13, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and obstructed vision.
James M. Roemer, 37, Walton, Dec. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Micah P. Reynolds, 42, Norwich, Dec. 19, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations.
Cody R. Reynolds, 24, Norwich, Dec. 19, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
