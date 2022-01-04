Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Christopher D. Davis, 37, Otego, Dec. 26, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment-threat by phone.
Shane P. Locust, 23, Oneonta, Dec. 27, public lewdness.
David G. Hook, 42, Delhi, Dec. 31, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin E. Grant, 65, Hobart, Jan. 1, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Jesse T. Sklenarik, 30, Bainbridge, Jan. 1, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.
Timothy J. Kolka, 43, Laurens, Jan. 2, second-degree manacing with a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt with a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brian J. Boore, 41, Oneonta, no date given, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael A. Bell, 39, Westmoreland, Dec. 22, second-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Ashley M. Lindsay, 33, Richfield Springs, Dec. 26, endangering the welfare of a child.
Crystal G. Ray, 40, Richfield Springs, Dec. 30, false written statement, falsely reporting an incident that didn’t happen and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
