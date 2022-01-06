Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Nathaniel W. Richardson, 30, Unadilla, Dec. 24, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first- and second-degree criminal contempt.

George Klinger, 38, Morris, Dec. 13, two counts of petit larceny.

Brett M. Adams, 30, Norwich, Jan. 1, assault with intent to cause physical harm and first-degree burglary-dangerous instrument.

Eric G. Zimmerman, 26, Walton, Dec. 31, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Michael B. Dye, 32, South New Berlin, Jan. 2, fourth-degree criminal mischief and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Courtney Rossman, 32, Davenport, Jan. 3, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content .08 of 1%.

WALTON POLICE

Jason A. Coffey, 24, Binghamton, Dec. 19, third-degree felony burglary and outstanding arrest warrants.

Trevor C. Merwin, 22, Walton, Dec. 24, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

