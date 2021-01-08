Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
William C. Sossei, 38, New York, Dec. 31, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Brittni J. Church, 33, Walton, Dec. 14, criminal summons.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Thomas H. Newman, 50, East Branch, Dec. 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.
Randy L. Mower, 39, Deposit, Jan. 1, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal A. Stoss, 38, Deposit, Jan. 3, endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jessica A. Chapin, 33, Georgetown, Dec. 31, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Joel Salinas, 51, Sidney, Jan. 1, petit larceny.
Amy L. Williams, 45, Sidney, Jan. 1, petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Richard P. Lawlor, 34, Frankfort, Jan. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jonathan D. McManus, 41, Fly Creek, Jan. 3, second-degree disobeying a court order.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Thomas Toomer, 40, Rockdale, Dec. 14, three counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - defacing a weapon.
Clint D. Payne, 46, Beaver, Pennsylvania; Dec. 17, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Donald L. Towndrow, 30, Oxford, Dec. 21, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Angela J. Heeman, 46, Bainbridge, Dec. 24, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 17, Sidney, Dec. 23, petit larceny.
Randy E. Deese, 35, Walton, Jan. 2, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Alfie Miralle, 20, Washingtonville, Dec. 14, providing a false certificate of inspection.
Amanda R. Oakley, 37, Kortright, Dec. 20, five counts petit larceny.
Youth, 18, Stamford, Dec. 21, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WALTON POLICE
Donald E. Sibley, 47, Windsor, Dec. 19, second-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney M. Condon, 32, Hamden, Dec. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intention to sell and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron J. Howard, 33, Hamden, Dec. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intention to sell and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Charles D. Kern, 27, Walton, Dec. 26, sex offender registration violation.
