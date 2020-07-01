Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Brayden J. Goodfellow, 23, Middleburgh, June 9, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Bert R. Schrader, 40, Cobleskill, June 14, petit larceny.
Alexis M. Papadakis, 21, Albany, June 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary E. LaRose, 20, Colonie, June 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Franklin J. Ray, 66, Richmondville, June 24, lewdness - exposing body in public.
Alison S. Snyder, 37, Schenectady, June 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Youth, 17, Franklin, June 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Alan E. Moore, 38, Walton, June 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating out of class and moving from lane unsafely.
Dayton Beck, 64, Stamford, June 9, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Christina M. Martinez, 28, Johnson City, June 15, family court warrant.
Noah L. Shambaugh, 20, Delhi, June 21, criminal summons.
Jonathan M. Brooks, 49, Walton, June 21, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.
DELHI POLICE
Jason Everitt, 51, New Berlin, June 1, driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.
Chad Robinson, 39, Otego, June 8, driving while ability impaired by dugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and speed in zone.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
David T. Budrick, 34, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania; June 19, third-degree insurance fraud in an amount greater than $3,000, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Shawru I. Pittmann, 20, New York, June 19, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than eight ounces.
Joseph M. Stark, 56, Windsor, June 20, third-degree assault.
Matthew C. Palmer, 33, Windsor, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Samuel C. Hogencamp, 23, Hancock, June 22, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
Stephen L. Raymond, 35, Deposit, June 27, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen.
GREENE TROOPERS
Justin J. Hurlburt, 37, McDonough, June 10, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shelby L. Williams, 22, Eaton, June 10, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Jason A. Bishop, 44, Plymouth, June 23, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
James P. Murphy, 26, Unadilla, June 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Charles A. Dieterich, 22, Grand Gorge, May 12, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Tina M. Wilkens, 56, Arkville, May 15, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Richard T. Hildebrandt, 30, Stamford, May 21, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Timothy G. Reiche, 27, Arkville, June 2, first-degree assault.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jeri-Ann Healey, 29, Binghamton, May 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brett J. Eccleston, 28, Cincinnatus, May 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - stimulant.
Seymour C. Shaver, 43, Oxford, May 24, first-degree criminal contempt.
Sadiq M. Abdushahid, 36, Sidney, May 27, first-degree endangering the welfare of aN incompetent or physically disabled person.
Samantha Thomas, 29, Pitcher, May 28, endangering the welfare of a child.
Travis Alan Thomas, 25, Cincinnatus, May 28, endangering the welfare of a child.
Daniel D. Knochenmus, 38, North Norwich, June 4, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert H. Briggs, 52, Smyrna, June 6, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Nicholas S. Barrows, 34, Norwich, June 7, second-degree strangulation.
Jason L. Fowlston, 43, Sherburne, June 9, third-degree assault.
Brian C. Swift, 55, North Norwich, June 10, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Misty M. Smith, 36, Norwich, June 11, fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000.
