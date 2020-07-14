Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Brooklyn N. Stout, 23, Norwich, July 1, petit larceny.
Steven A. White, 31, Sherburne, July 3, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.
Owen M. Blackman, 20, South Plymouth, July 4, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Joseph A. Daniels, 55, Smyrna, July 6, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Joshua E. Margiasso, 30, Oneonta, June 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Derik M. Gould, 30, Otego, June 14, third-degree menacing.
Ashley D. Goble, 25, Oneonta, June 17, second-degree criminal mischief.
Maria P. Mason, 24, Oneonta, June 17, second-degree criminal mischief.
John E. Adams, 35, Oneonta, June 19, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child younger than 17, possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child.
Youth, 17, Roseboom, July 3, first-degree sexual abuse - forcible compulsion, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Michael S. Hartley, 52, Oneonta, July 4, petit larceny.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Thomas J. Toomer, 39, Mount Upton, June 22, second-degree stalking while displaying a weapon.
Michael A. Schermerhorn, 30, Unadilla, June 23, second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tonya M. Loveland, 34, Unadilla, June 24, petit larceny.
Bradly M. Falkenmyer, 28, Sidney, July 2, two counts private firearm sale violation, two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Sharon M. Ondrako, 39, West Edmeston, July 6, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
WALTON POLICE
Joseph A. Croci, 30, Walton, June 20, second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
John E. Coss, 56, Andes, June 24, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.
Philip E. Wormuth, 43, Walton, June 27, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jose A. Izquierdo, 29, Elizabeth, New Jersey, June 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
