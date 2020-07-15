Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Daniel L. Culligan, 30, Middleburgh, June 30, third-degree assault.
Karrie A. Hosier, 42, Cobleskill, July 2, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
George H. Bobar, 56, Sprakers, July 4, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jennifer Briggs, 40, Stamford, June 29, arrest warrant.
Brandon E. Felter, 25, Hancock, July 1, fugitive from justice probation warrant.
Penelope K. Toomim, 59, Franklin, July 2, criminal summons.
DELHI POLICE
Dorothy Zaharatos, 74, Arkville, June 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and operating an uninspected vehicle.
David Shaw, 59, Delhi, June 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Samuel C. Hogencamp, 23, Hancock, July 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Lisa M. Donnelly, 33, Hancock, July 4, third-degree grand larceny.
GREENE TROOPERS
Daryl J. Woodbeck, 33, Oxford, June 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Susannah M. Tedford, 59, Arkville, July 6, fourth-degree grand larceny of a credit card, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.
