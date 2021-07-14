Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Connor Z. Morrison, 29, Gilboa, July 7, third-degree criminal mischief.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Dominic J. Dibble, 22, Windsor, July 9, forcible touching, first-degree sexual abuse of a physically helpless person.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Nicholas J. Sisco, 26, Wallkill, July 9, burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Donald A. Shurdock, 37, Oxford, July 8, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Richard L. Ambrose, 35, Mount Upton, July 9, five counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Billie L. Harris, 43, McDonough, July 9, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Robert S. Coleman, 49, McDonough, July 9, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Steven A. Shanholtzer, 38, Guilford, July 10, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.