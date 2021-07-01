Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Felix J. Hartman, 33, Unadilla, May 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Frederick W. Marscholik, 55, Worcester, May 21, first, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and driving on highway shoulder.
Joseph Bennett, 40, Pittsfield, May 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe tires and front plate not affixed.
Sabrina Johnson, 39, Pittsfield, May 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe tires and front plate not affixed.
Randy E. Deese, 35, Unadilla, May 31, second-degree criminal contempt.
Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, New Berlin, May 31, second-degree criminal contempt.
James R. Stilson, 30, Oneonta, June 3, possession of a hypodermic needle.
Brandon S. Hilts, no age given, Roseboom, June 4, third-degree grand larceny.
John Quinn, 32, Madisonville, Tennessee, June 5, driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in vehicle, criminal possession fo a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no seat belt and obstructed vision.
Justin G. Rizzo, 39, Cherry Valley, June 6, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
Albert L. Quick, 27, Oneonta, June 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated, open container, failure to keep right, driving on road shoulder, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and seatbelt violation.
Joseph F. Santiago Jr., 32, Burlington, June 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and bench warrant.
Dennis Stahl, 78, Oneonta, June 7, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Oneonta, June 9, first-degree forgery, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal impersonation.
Thomas J. Palmatier, 36, South New Berlin, June 13, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing officer in vehicle and no distinctive license plates.
