Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Kristy L. Cable, 40, Middleburgh, July 14, petit larceny.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Lucas M. Rumola, 40, Binghamton, July 16, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Michael J. Hatchcock, 28, Deposit, July 19, criminal mischief.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Joseph Cuomo, 53, Walton, July 16, petit larceny.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Clifford J. Smith, 34, McDonough, July 11, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael L. Gonzalez, 24, Oxford, July 16, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.

Mark L. Manwarren, 43, Plymouth, July 17, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

