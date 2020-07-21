Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Christopher C. Cesare, 49, Esperance, July 9, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief.

Youth, 18, Wright, July 12, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Scott Kleinberger, 58, Sharon, July 12, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal contempt - violating an order of protection, two counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Joseph W. Vogel, 31, Middleburgh, July 13, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Youth, 18, Albany, July 19, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, third-degree auto stripping.

Eric R. Miller, 48, Schenectady, July 20, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Victor C. Matonis, 30, Walton, July 6, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.

DELHI POLICE

Zachary Talbot, 22, Burlington Flats, June 29, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic device violation.

Otto Mullen, 36, Delhi, June 30, second-degree harassment.

Frederik Hooper, 45, walton, July 1, driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Erik E. Wolfman, 55, Roscoe, July 10, second-degree menacing.

Mark A. Reis, 33, Deposit, July 10, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Samuel C. Hogencamp, 23, Hancock, no date listed, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.

Patrick S. Stanton, 46, Deposit, July 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Carol L. Weil, 52, Fleischmanns, July 11, issuing a bad check.

Curtis E. Roberts, 20, Margaretville, July 12, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Owen M. Blackman, 20, South Plymouth, July 10, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.

Mechelle M. Ondrusek, 43, Smithville, July 10, endangering the welfare of a child.

Rozlyn A. Roberts, 27, Hubbardsville, endangering the welfare of a child.

Kenneth M. Merriman, 37, Truxton, July 13, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Sarah A. Criddle, 41, Oxford, July 14, endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeremy A. Squires, 45, Norwich, July 14, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Joseph A. Harvey, 29, Smyrna, July 16, unlawfully growing cannabis, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.

Kyle E. Smith, 26, Afton, July 17, second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief.

Kyle E. Smith, 26, Coventry, July 18, petit larceny.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Joseph A. Navas, 38, Davenport, July 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Teresa M. Haughn, 41, East Worcester, July 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

