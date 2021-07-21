Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Craig A. Reese, 20, Delhi, July 9, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Steven Mister, 40, Bainbridge, July 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Noah E. Bascom, 21, Hamilton, July 18, torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
David Pellegrino, 49, New Berlin, July 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.
David C. Johnson, 26, Norwich, July 9, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Christopher J. Youngs, 23, Maryland, July 11, resisting arrest.
Youth, 17, Laurens, July 15, first-degree criminal sex act of a victim younger than 11.
Edward L. Gaudreau, 43, New Berlin, July 16, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, two counts acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brendan Rose, 23, Milford, July 8, forged inspection sticker and operating an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle.
Zachary Doyle, 27, McClellanville, South Carolina, July 10, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, operating an unregistered vehicle and speed not reasonable and prudent.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Kayla L. VanPelt, 23, Edmeston, July 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph F. Santiago, 32, Burlington Flats, July 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kory W. Minshall, 41, West Winfield, July 17, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Alan J. Barnett, 30, Afton, July 6, endangering the welfare of a child.
John J. Mackanesi, 57, Bainbridge, July 17, second-degree reckless endangerment.
WALTON POLICE
Haley A. MacRabie, 22, Walton, June 27, driving while ability impaired, endangering the welfare of a child and speed in zone.
Dylan C.S. Campbell, 22, Walton, June 29, second-degree attempted arson, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment and trespass.
Andrew V. Ridikas, 57, Walton, June 30, arrest warrant.
Andrew V. Ridikas, 57, Walton, July 4, third-degree criminal mischief.
