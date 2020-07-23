Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Rebecca L. Austin, 40, Herkimer, July 16, third-degree criminal trespass.
Jessica L. Hicks, 27, Sherburne, July 16, third-degree criminal trespass.
Youth, 18, Cooperstown, July 16, petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Tyler W. Seamon, 32, Richfield Springs, July 8, first-degree criminal contempt.
Dustin B. Dunagan, 30, Columbus, July 10, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more suspensions.
Breanna D. Gault, 33, Oneonta, July 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Alexis T. Bowers, 20, Norwich, July 13, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Jesse M. Souza, 30, Norwich, July 13, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brian S. Hartwell, 33, Mount Upton, July 11, first-degree criminal contempt.
Nathaniel W. Richardson, 29, Unadilla, July 11, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, four counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Nathaniel W. Richardson, 29, Unadilla, July 12, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Thomas Toomer, 39, Rockdale, July 14, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jason A. Lindroth, 34, Sidney. July 14, first-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest.
