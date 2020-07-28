Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Brian S. Hartwell, 33, Bainbridge, July 7, arrest warrant.
Kris M. Rose, 42, Monticello, July 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with no insurance, a suspended registration and switched license plates.
DELHI POLICE
Eileen Moneta, 60, Delhi, July 5, second-degree harassment.
Timothy Yeary, 58, Delhi, July 6, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal trespass.
Gabriel R. Teoli, 24, Oneonta, July 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Susan M. Tedford, 59, Fleischmanns, July 6, unlawful possession of marijuana.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Donald R. Zoll, 35, Pittsfield, May 6, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Shawn M. Wright, 38, Unadilla, July 13, bench warrant.
Frederick J. Ware III, 34, Butternuts, July 15, second-degree menacing.
Petrit Preidakaj, 49, Otego, July 19, driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right and driving on road slopes and shoulders.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Suhbaton S. Sultonmurodov, 19, Brooklyn, July 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
