Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brett M. Brunneau, 29, Mohawk, May 11, first-degree grand larceny.
Mark DiLorenzo, 54, Hartwick, May 18, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and no license.
Joshua Donnelly, 32, New Lisbon, May 27, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fifth-degree arson.
Bryden F. Miller, 52, Unadilla, June 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kathleen Cobane, 49, Oneonta, June 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration and no insurance.
Sean M. Murray, 38, Milford, June 17, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable, following too closely, failure to cover loose cargo and obstructed driver view.
Nicholas I. Catello, 29, South New Berlin, July 1, second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Todd M. Bailey, 38, Cobleskill, July 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating vehicle with registration suspended.
WALTON POLICE
Ryan C. Barringer, 38, Walton, May 24, criminal summons.
Marquis J. Rolon, 23, Central Islip, May 27, unlawful possession of marijuana.
Brett D. Trombley, 30, Walton, June 3, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Paul E. Petrosky, 50, Walton, June 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
John A. Robinson, 71, Walton, June 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
