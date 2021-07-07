Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jennifer M. Odea, 48, North Blenheim, June 15, second-degree criminal trespass.
Youth, 18, Howes Cave, June 21, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.
Matthew R. Hoffmann, 35, Rensselaerville, June 23, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving.
Kristy L. Cable, 40, Middleburgh, June 25, petit larceny.
Marcus L. Mack, 26, Sloansville, July 2, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Arthur J. Currie, 27, Davenport, June 15, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Youth, 18, Walton, June 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
William K. McLean, 40, Hobart, June 15, parole warrant and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy J. Byrne, 41, Sidney, June 17, family court warrant.
Joan A. McIntosh, 67, Bovina, June 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Justin K. Mattice, 24, Walton, June 17, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Kassondra L. Pierce, 28, Walton, June 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and operating with a suspended registration.
James A. Amato, 46, Downsville, June 21, bench warrant.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Trevor L. Martin, 22, Richville, June 26, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sierra M. Campbell, 25, Rensselaer Falls, June 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Keisha A. Wright, 24, Hancock, July 4, third-degree identity theft to obtain goods.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Nathan Raye Dotson, 34, Andes, June 16, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary.
Jake R. VanWagner, 23, Hobart, June 29, second-degree aggravated harassment.
James G. Lor, 29, Margaretville, July 5, petit larceny.
Eric M. Hall, 45, Roxbury, July 5, two counts criminal obstruction of breathing.
