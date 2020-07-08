Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

NORWICH TROOPERS

Heather A. Wrench, 32, Bainbridge, June 11, petit larceny.

Justin T. Smith, 30, Preston, June 13, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.

Kristopher S. Crump, 38, Greene, June 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Zachary E. Schraft, 32, Bainbridge, June 16, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.

Zachary J. Ostrander, 22, Greene, June 26, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Lauren A. DeGraw, 58, Guilford, June 30, petit larceny.

William F. Crandall, 22, Norwich, July 1, petit larceny.

