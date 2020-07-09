Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Kevin S. Smith, 50, Otego, June 5, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000.
Joshua King, 27, Maryland, June 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jimmie D. Bowles, 38, Oneonta, June 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Racheal D. Thompson, 28, Richfield Springs, June 10, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Tyler W. Seamon, 32, Richfield Springs, June 11, second-degree criminal mischief.
Kory W. Minshall, 40, West Winfield, June 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler W. Seamon, 32, Richfield Springs, June 19, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
William A. Robertson, 28, Richfield Springs, June 27, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle.
Michael T. Bosley, 37, Milford, July 2, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, first-degree leaving the scene of an accident and failing to show identification.
Christopher M. Greene, 22, Fort Plain, July 1, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Katherine S. Payne, 38, Cooperstown, July 4, criminal possession of a firearm.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Christiaan D. Stewart, 33, Bloomville, May 24, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Tasha M. Fairbairn, 30, Grand Gorge, June 1, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Christiaan D. Stewart, 33, Bloomville, June 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
WALTON POLICE
Jesse J. Smith, 31, Walton, June 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and illegal signal.
Douglas I. Watson, 47, Walton, June 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.