Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Christopher D. Davis, 37, Otego, June 30, forcible touching of intimate parts, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Alice K. Burdick, 44, New Lisbon, July 2, petit larceny.
Kevin E. Nightingale, 41, Oneonta, July 2, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brett D. Brooks, 48, New Berlin, June 13, false personation.
David C. Johnson, 26, Norwich, June 16, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to keep right and driving on road shoulder.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Youth, 16, Richfield Springs, June 14, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Youth, 16, Richfield Springs, June 14, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Kalvin L. Grimm, 38, Roseboom, June 25, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Youth, 15, Roseboom, June 25, third-degree assault.
Kevin J. Roach, 34, Smyrna, June 26, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Terry L. Roach, 37, Fort White, Florida; June 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Richard L. Brewer, 26, South New Berlin, June 26, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Richard L. Burnette, 28, Central Bridge, July 1, second-degree aggravated harassment.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Audrey R. Criscitello, 34, Bainbridge, June 17, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call, resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Ashley N. Winfield, 26, Afton, June 19, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.
Alan J. Barnett, 30, Afton, June 19, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.
Randy E. Deese, 35, Unadilla, June 21, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Laurie B. Lupo, 35, Sidney, June 24, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Katlyn G. Strong, 28, Afton, June 25, endangering the welfare of a child.
Aedan E. Parsons, 26, Sidney Center, June 27, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child.
Ronald H. Brodt, 73, Sidney, June 29, third-degree menacing.
Matthew O. Alger, 30, Unadilla, June 30, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Adrianna R. O’Neill, 41, Unadilla, June 30, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
Brandon M. Gavin, 28, Unadilla, July 2, second-degree strangulation.
Johnny Rivera, 33, South Glens Falls, July 4, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
WALTON POLICE
Samantha E. Wren, 26, Downsville, June 20, appearance in public under influence of a narcotic.
Rebecca A. Palmer, 32, Walton, June 26, fourth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and family court warrant.
William H. Harrison, 61, Walton, June 27, felony criminal possession of a firearm, fifth-degree attempted sale of marijuana, second-degree obstruction and resisting arrest.
