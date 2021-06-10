Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Robert H. Hicks, 31, Schoharie, June 3, second-degree bail-jumping.
DELHI POLICE
Andrew J. Kreger III, 28, Delhi, May 20, reckless driving, improper passing and endangering the welfare of a child.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Edna A. Cering, 39, Deposit, June 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Hazen, 45, Deposit, June 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Zowie Tesar, 43, Grand Gorge, June 4, three counts acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Corey M. Hadlock, 25, Oxford, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing by blocking the nose, criminal mischief - intent to damage property, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
David Crane, 53, North Norwich, May 28, forcible touching of intimate parts.
Richard F. Guiles, 49, Smyrna, May 27, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
John M. Ballard, 43, Oxford, May 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child.
Jessica J. Shelton, 43, Bainbridge, May 31, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
Maria Titchener, 48, Oxford, June 4, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
