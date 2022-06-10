Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Michael Amadon, 32, Jordanville, May 25, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Rachel Domion, 29, Richfield Springs, June 3, aggravated cruelty to animals.
Duane Dye, 43, Edmeston, June 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Zacharias Fuller, 48, Schenevus, June 5, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.
15-year-old, Richfield Springs, June 7, second-degree criminal mischief and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Rebecca M. Murphy, 28, Fort Plain, June 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Steven Warner, 36, Unadilla, May 20, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Shaton Jones, 43, Unadilla, May 20, second-degree menacing.
Robert Gualdino, 38, Unadilla, May 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jason Rude, 46, Oneonta, May 21, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated.
Brian Kingsbury, 47, Sidney, May 23, third-degree burglary.
14-year-old male, Unadilla, May 23, two counts each of first-degree criminal sexual act victim under 11 and first-degree sexual abuse-contach with individual under 11.
