Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Jason A. Coffey, 22, Walton, May 2, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and trespass.
Matthew C. Yakalis, 48, Walton, May 13, second-degree criminal trespass.
Alex R. Mousseau, 25, Downsville, May 17, first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs, failure to keep right and failure to use designated lane.
James A. Lee, 65, Teaneck, New Jersey, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Kevin W. Lacey, 55, Walton, May 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jarred J. Robinson, 37, Walton, May 20, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing an officer and other vehicular and traffic charges.
Haley MacRabie, 21, Walton, May 22, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Sherry L. Sanford, 59, Downsville, May 24, driving while intoxicated.
Brandin M. Vantassel, 23, Walton, May 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
