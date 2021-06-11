Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Dylan T. Barber, 28, Otego, June 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Rosa Titch, 27, Delhi, June 2, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability-impaired by drugs.
Christine M. Quackenbush, 47, Otego, June 3, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher W. Stevens, 32, Otego, June 3, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Sieger, 21, Oneonta, June 4, second-degree forgery of a deed, will or contract.
Michael B. Dye, 31, South New Berlin, June 4, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - scales.
Donald B. Lane, 50, Canajoharie, June 6, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt.
Jonathan J. Wilcox, 34, Guilford, June 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
David C. Johnson, 25, Norwich, May 18, third-degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.