Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Dylan T. Barber, 28, Otego, June 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Rosa Titch, 27, Delhi, June 2, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability-impaired by drugs.

Christine M. Quackenbush, 47, Otego, June 3, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher W. Stevens, 32, Otego, June 3, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Sieger, 21, Oneonta, June 4, second-degree forgery of a deed, will or contract.

Michael B. Dye, 31, South New Berlin, June 4, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - scales.

Donald B. Lane, 50, Canajoharie, June 6, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt.

Jonathan J. Wilcox, 34, Guilford, June 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

David C. Johnson, 25, Norwich, May 18, third-degree criminal mischief.

