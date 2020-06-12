Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Daniel L. Culligan, 30, Middleburgh, May 30, petit larceny.
Thomas P. Haran, 61, Stamford, May 31, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Shawn M. Zielinski, 50, Schenectady, June 3, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Steven M. Shafer33, Canajoharie, June 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Hason Ferguson, 35, Richmondville, June 6, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Jenny L. Largesse, 30, Summit, June 7, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Christopher M. West, 30 Troy, June 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Devyn T. Clum, 25, Bloomville, May 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with broken glass and without stop lamps.
Colby R. Loveless, 45, Delhi, May 12, first-degree unlawful cultivation and possession of marijuana.
Husain M. Abdushahid, 28, Masonville, May 13, family court arrest warrant.
Jeannie E. Bame, 46, Hobart, May 19, bench warrant.
Stacie L. Meadowcroft, 27, Jefferson, May 22, second-degree criminal trespass.
Dylan J. Katen, 27, Windsor, May 26, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
Lionel R. Simard Jr., 47, Davenport, May 27, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Nikita M. Kingsbury, 33, Sidney, May 28, arrest warrant.
Thomas M. Lima, 68, Franklin, May 27, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree attempted assault and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Mario R. Darder IV, 31, Hancock, May 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Garrett T. Gascon, 24, Sidney, May 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Abdessamad Ellouzi, 32, Cedarhurst, June 1, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Youth, 17, Endicott, May 29, third-degree assault.
GREENE TROOPERS
Jesse J. Dann, 26, Smithville, May 10, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation of another person, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley A. Hoyt, 33, Delhi, May 10, second-degree criminal impersonation of another person.
James E. Wiebel, 37, Binghamton, May 25, petit larceny.
Kevin J. Spencer, 45, Binghamton, May 25, petit larceny.
Jason R. Turner, 45, Binghamton, May 30, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Zachary E. Schraft, 32, Bainbridge, May 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Heather A. Wrench, 32, Bainbridge, May 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Christiaan D. Stewart, 33, Bloomville, May 11, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, second-degree strangulation.
Amber J. Weaver, 33, Bloomville, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.
