Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
James Nash Sr., 41, Sidney, May 18, arrest warrant.
NORWICH TROOPERS
David Goodrich, 26, Greene, May 20, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Fairbanks, 29, Pitcher, May 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Corey DuBois, 40, Pitcher, May 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Wayne Moore, 33, North Norwich, May 23, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Richard Brewer, 58, Smyrna, May 24, petit larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Vincent Giovanetti, 21, Greene, May 28, third-degree assault.
Charles Weed, 23, Smithville, May 28, prohibited sale of alcohol beverage.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Nathaniel Richardson, 31, Mount Upton, May 26, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal contempt.
