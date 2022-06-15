Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Julianna Slifstein, 20, Newburgh, May 9, third-degree criminal mischief.
Bobbi-Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, May 9, methamphetamine possession and second-degree harassment.
Johnathan Brown, 27, Oneonta, May 12, endangering the welfare of a child.
Joshua Lajuett, 24, Oneonta, May 13, disorderly conduct.
Kenrick Lee, 22, Newburgh, May 14, second-degree criminal trespass.
Brian Bennett, 41, Oneonta, May 16, second-degree aggravated harassment and trespass.
Damion L. Whitehill Archibald, 23, Sidney, May 16, failure to appear.
Caitlin Williams, 29, Oneonta, May 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Samone Wilson, 32, Sidney, May 20, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Rosemary Matuszewski, 61, Oneonta, May 23, trespass.
Melessia Scott, 36, Oneonta, May 25, driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Radish Grant, 46, Oneonta, May 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, suspended registration and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Samantha Truax, 23, Oneonta, May 26, failure to appear.
Roger Kelly, 37, Oneonta, May 26, second-degree criminal contempt.
Amy Visser, 32, Oneonta, May 28, public fighting.
Amanda Roe, 41, Oneonta, May 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Justin Schoonmaker, 36, Oneonta, May 30, two counts of failure to appear.
Jason Brisbane, 49, Stamford, June 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Chad Roberts, 38, Oneonta, June 2, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree harassment.
Nicholas Martinez, 34, Oneonta, June 3, petit larceny and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Chad Roberts, 38, Oneonta, June 3, second-degree criminal contempt.
Lisa Murphy, 62, Oneonta, June 5, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and public lewdness.
Gregory Shamus, 34, Oneonta, June 4, parole violation.
Brian Bennett, 41, Oneonta, June 6, public lewdness.
Brian Ballard, 42, Oneonta, June 6, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle violations.
Jonathan Sanchez, 42, Richfield Springs, June 7, second-degree harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.