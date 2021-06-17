Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Glen D. Thomas, 60, Port Crane, June 8, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
David A. McPartland, 34, Wappingers Falls, June 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.
Matthew M. Davis, 37, Wappingers Falls, June 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.
Brian Davis, 34, Beacon, June 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joseph W. Marshall, 30, Norwich, June 8, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Connie L. Manwarren, 45, Plymouth, June 12, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Zarin R. Martin, Canastota, May 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Scott P. Potter, 40, West Edmeston, May 26, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Zachary A. Duncan, 36, West Winfield, May 29, five counts second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated - first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 of 1% with two prior convictions.
Brandon S. Hilts, 28, Cherry Valley, June 5, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Brandon S. Hilts, 28, Cherry Valley, June 10, fourth-degree grand larceny of a vehicle worth more than $100.
Youth, 15, Richfield Springs, June 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 18, Mohawk, June 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 16, Leonardsville, June 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
