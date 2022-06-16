Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Justin T. McRitchie, no age or address given, May 30, second-degree menacing.
Edward A. Gorton, 43, Burlington, June 3, operating an uninsured, unlicensed and uninspected motor vehicle with a suspended registration and improper plates.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Dennis Stahl, 79, Otego, May 31, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Sherry Terry, 52, South Kortright, June 2, petit larceny.
Michael Murray, 59, Oneonta, June 2, driving while intoxicated.
Amber N. Joy, 37, Morris, June 9, petit larceny.
