Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Champagne Bolden, 46, Hancock, June 3, forcible touching.
Leroy Card, 45, Hancock, June 4, three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Damian Dyszler, 41, Arkville, June 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
Benny Zamani, 63, Saddle Brook, New Jersey, June 9, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol.
Jeffrey Laskow, 64, Big Indian, June 9, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Katarzyna Mrozek, 47, New Kingston, June 13, driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated with child-first offense.
Gerard Johnson, 39, Cobleskill, June 14, petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
ONEONTA POLICE
Brian Crosby, 28, Oneonta, June 7, failure to appear.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, June 7, trespass.
Jamie Salone, 61, Oneonta, June 7, trespass.
John Davall, 33, Oneonta, June 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
William Wicks, 37, Oneonta, June 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and improper plates.
Stephanie Shaw, 26, Oneonta, June 10, two counts of failure to appear.
Melessia Scott, 36, Oneonta, June 11, failure to appear.
