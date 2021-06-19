Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Timothy L. Reed, 21, Johnson City, June 10, driving while intoxicated and speed not reasonable and prudent.
Chad M. Ellis, 33, Port Crane, June 10, bench warrant.
Stacey L. Juhl, 46, Worcester, June 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an obstructed driver’s view.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Eric R. Lane, 39, Laurens, June 7, petit larceny.
William J. Reisen, 57, Oneonta, June 8, two counts first-degree criminal contempt.
John C. Cooper, 46, Schenevus, June 9, third-degree assault.
Savannah M. Odum, 34, Mount Vision, June 10, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
George H. Klinger, 38, Morris, June 10, criminal mischief - intent to damage property, petit larceny.
