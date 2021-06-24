Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
John H. Hedman, 46, Unadilla, May 25, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 11, Guilford, May 24, fourth-degree criminal mischief - destroying a building.
Youth, 18, Oxford, May 25, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Charles O. Hall, 32, Edmeston, May 28, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Eric A. Nelson, 37, Afton, May 30, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Anthony V. Viviano, 27, Deposit, June 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Terriann Connolly, 36, Walton, June 8, four counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Cecil B. Wyckoff, 51, Unadilla, June 9, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
John Headman, 47, Unadilla, June 11, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Stephen P. Frost, 29, Afton, June 13, resisting arrest.
Brandon J. Cornell, 35, Bainbridge, June 17, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving.
WALTON POLICE
Wayne J. Hancarik Jr., 41, Walton, April 28, third-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of a hypodermic instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne J. Hancarik Jr., 41, Walton, April 29, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree felony burglary.
Heather A. Smith, 34, Walton, May 1, felony driving while intoxicated.
Ian D. Brister, 72, Walton, May 5, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and speed in zone.
Chellie A. Warner, 34, Walton, May 7, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Mary G. Greene, 48, Walton, May 11, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Melissa M. Popejoy, 40, Hudson, Florida, May 14, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic infractions.
David G. Gransbury, 60, Walton, May 17, driving while ability impaired by drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
Lucas B. Guiles, 28, Walton, May 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Daniel J. Sulima, 44, Walton, May 25, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
Pesach Dwight, 46, Binghamton, May 25, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal contempt, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jason E. Clinton, 46, Walton, May 26, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Tammy L. Choate, 48, walton, June 3, petit larceny.
Bert E. Mullineaux III, 33, Walton, June 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, false inspection certificate and other vehicle and traffic infractions.
Paul E. Petrosky, 51, walton, June 7, arrest warrant.
James M. Klinegardner Jr., 44, Walton, June 12, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seat belt violation.
Stephen J. Shrader, 33, Fyffe, Alabama, June 12, fugitive from justice, criminal possession of a weapon and speed in zone.
James L. Brooker, 43, Walton, June 14, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
