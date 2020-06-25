Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Alicia M. McAdams, 26, Sidney, May 19, private firearm sale violation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, filing a false written statement.

Stephanie E. Vermilyea, 34, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Joseph C. Kozielski, 53, Guilford, May 24, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Stephen J. Miller, 41, Sidney Center, May 24, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Youth, 16, Downsville, June 6, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a motor vehicle.

Youth, 17, Hamden, June 6, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a motor vehicle.

Dylan M. Gass, 29, Unadilla, June 6, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.

Stanley E. Alikonis, 69, Amsterdam, June 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Youth, 14, Bainbridge, June 11, second-degree menacing with a weapon.

Isaac M. Melendez, 35, Afton, June 21, first-degree criminal contempt.

WALTON POLICE

Abdul Muhammad, 19, Bayshore, May 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dennis R. Lamback Jr., 19, Utica, May 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and speed in zone.

Joseph G. Worysz, 32, Southold, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Chad Stafford, 36, Sidney Center, May 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to signal.

Richard R. Regan, 47, Walton, June 1, seventh and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal use of a drug paraphernalia-package.

