Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Alicia M. McAdams, 26, Sidney, May 19, private firearm sale violation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, filing a false written statement.
Stephanie E. Vermilyea, 34, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Joseph C. Kozielski, 53, Guilford, May 24, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated.
Stephen J. Miller, 41, Sidney Center, May 24, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 16, Downsville, June 6, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a motor vehicle.
Youth, 17, Hamden, June 6, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a motor vehicle.
Dylan M. Gass, 29, Unadilla, June 6, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child.
Stanley E. Alikonis, 69, Amsterdam, June 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Youth, 14, Bainbridge, June 11, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Isaac M. Melendez, 35, Afton, June 21, first-degree criminal contempt.
WALTON POLICE
Abdul Muhammad, 19, Bayshore, May 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Dennis R. Lamback Jr., 19, Utica, May 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and speed in zone.
Joseph G. Worysz, 32, Southold, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Chad Stafford, 36, Sidney Center, May 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to signal.
Richard R. Regan, 47, Walton, June 1, seventh and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal use of a drug paraphernalia-package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.