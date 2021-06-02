Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Kyle R. Stemmler, 34, Gloversville, May 29, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
Mason Crofts, 20, Seward, May 29, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Eluid Castillo, 79, Meredith, May 16, aggravated driving while intoxicated, open alcoholic beverage container, speed not reasonable and moving from lane unsafely.
Sean M. VanHeusen, 40, Delhi, May 24, second-degree attempted criminal trespass.
Youth, 17, Harpersfield, May 26, sexual misconduct.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Youth, 12, Deposit, May 24, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Andrew A. Powell, 20, Deposit, May 26, first-degree criminal contempt.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Courtney L. Jenkins, 32, Hudson, May 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts resisting arrest, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, driving while ability-impaired by drugs - prior conviction within the last 10 years, two counts first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, driving while ability-impaired - combined drugs and alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.