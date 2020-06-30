Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty: 

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

William J. Nutley, 42, Hamilton, May 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of precursors to meth, driving with a suspended vehicle registration.

Sujeily Figueroa Davila, 34, Chicopee, Massachusetts; May 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey J. Zawko, 49, Springfield, May 26, third-degree assault.

Jeremy M. Robertson, 30, Richfield, May 30, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Robert S. Lacroix, 40, Barkhamsted, Connecticut; June 2, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction.

Harold R. Babcock, 56, Camden, June 2, second-degree menacing with a weapon.

Aaron B. Gonio, 37, Hartwick, June 3, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Christopher J. McGraw, 23, Ilion, May 31, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Candis R. Burnette, 26, Cobleskill, June 7, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Stephanie M. Goodwill, 25, Morris, June 7, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Kenneth R. Cravotta, 35, Morris, June 7, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Kellie L. Palmateer, 48, Richfield Springs, June 8, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Jesse E. Bond, 24, Richfield Springs, June 10, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize.

