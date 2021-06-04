Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Scott E. Button, 49, Binghamton, May 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Corey H. Hartman, 25, Bloomville, May 25, acting in a manner injurious to a child.
Savannah M. Odum, 34, New Lisbon, May 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael J. Ide, 34, Schenevus, May 26, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Marni A. DeSantis, 66, Worcester, May 26, petit larceny.
Toni Himmanen, 38, Oneonta, May 29, driving while intoxicated - first offense, first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Barton T. Doyle, 54, West Winfield, May 17, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, driving on shoulders and slopes and unsafe backing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.