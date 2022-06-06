Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

15-year-old female, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.

17-year-old male, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.

Harvey Cook, 50, Fort Plain, May 23, third-degree bail jumping.

Maddeline Lawyer, 20, Sloansville, May 28, prohibited sale of an alcohol beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

William Parr, 46, Cobleskill, May 31, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Sean Sherman, 31, Schoharie, June 3, third-degree identity theft.

17-year-old male, Cobleskill, June 4, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

17-year-old female, Richmondville, June 4, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

15-year-old female, Richmondville, June 5, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

14-year-old female, Carlisle, June 5, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

Patrick Hughes, 33, Esperance, June 5, first-degree criminal contempt.

