Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
15-year-old female, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.
17-year-old male, Richmondville, May 24, third-degree assault.
Harvey Cook, 50, Fort Plain, May 23, third-degree bail jumping.
Maddeline Lawyer, 20, Sloansville, May 28, prohibited sale of an alcohol beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
William Parr, 46, Cobleskill, May 31, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Sean Sherman, 31, Schoharie, June 3, third-degree identity theft.
17-year-old male, Cobleskill, June 4, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.
17-year-old female, Richmondville, June 4, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.
15-year-old female, Richmondville, June 5, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.
14-year-old female, Carlisle, June 5, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.
Patrick Hughes, 33, Esperance, June 5, first-degree criminal contempt.
