Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

CHENANGO DEPUTIES

Austin R. Demuth, 27, New Berlin, Feb. 27, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and two arrest warrants.

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Michael P. Rooney, 26, Cobleskill, March 4, third-degree assault.

Monica Valentino, 34, Esperance, March 4, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

James Shear, 42, Watervliet, March 8, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

James A. Amato, 46, Downsville, Feb. 24, bench warrant.

Martin W. Planty Jr., 39, Oneonta, Feb. 25, failure to register as a sex offender.

Tina Kerschner, 53, Sidney, Feb. 28, arrest warrant.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Christen Wrighter, 38, Narrowsburg, March 3, first-degree identity theft-obtain goods.

Jason Lagano, 34, Deposit, March 7, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree menacing-weapon.

GREENE TROOPERS

Crystal Archer, 33, Greene, March 6, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child-alcohol.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Theodore P. Miner, 21, Stamford, March 3, driving while intoxicated-first offense.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Shawn Laflair, 27, Plymouth, March 6, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Brandon Mchargue, 36, East Worcester, March 3, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within the previous 10 years.

