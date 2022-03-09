Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Austin R. Demuth, 27, New Berlin, Feb. 27, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and two arrest warrants.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael P. Rooney, 26, Cobleskill, March 4, third-degree assault.
Monica Valentino, 34, Esperance, March 4, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
James Shear, 42, Watervliet, March 8, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
James A. Amato, 46, Downsville, Feb. 24, bench warrant.
Martin W. Planty Jr., 39, Oneonta, Feb. 25, failure to register as a sex offender.
Tina Kerschner, 53, Sidney, Feb. 28, arrest warrant.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Christen Wrighter, 38, Narrowsburg, March 3, first-degree identity theft-obtain goods.
Jason Lagano, 34, Deposit, March 7, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree menacing-weapon.
GREENE TROOPERS
Crystal Archer, 33, Greene, March 6, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child-alcohol.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Theodore P. Miner, 21, Stamford, March 3, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Shawn Laflair, 27, Plymouth, March 6, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brandon Mchargue, 36, East Worcester, March 3, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within the previous 10 years.
